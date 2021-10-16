Saudi King Salman announces important decisions

Riyadh: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz appointed new ministers. Saudi Arabian king issued the royal orders for this.

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has been appointed as the new minister of Hajj and Umrah. Fahad Al-Jalajel is appointed as the new health minister. At present, he is the Vice Minister of Health for Planning and Development. Abdulaziz Al-Arefi has been appointed as Advisor at the Cabinet’s General Secretariat. He is at present the assistant minister of Transport and Logistics Services.

Also Read: India gains another election into the UN Human Rights Council

Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima was promoted to the rank of General and was appointed as the Commander of the Joint Forces.

King Salman also ordered the establishment of a commission to develop Yanbu, Umluj, Al-Wajh and Duba regions. The new commission will be chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.