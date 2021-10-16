Vijay to join hands with ‘Master’ director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalapathy 67?

Chennai: Tamil superstar Vijay may join hands with ‘Master’ director Lokesh Kanagaraj. As per reports, his 67th film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The team has earlier joined for ‘Master’, which was a blockbuster at box office.

At present, Vijay is acting in ‘Beast’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. After the completion of ‘Beast’, Vijay will be teaming up with Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidapally. Sri Venkateswara Creations

Lokesh is presently working on ‘Vikram’ that has Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Lokesh had also announced a sequel to his directorial debut film ‘Kathi’ with Karthi.