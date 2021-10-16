World Food Day 2021: Sustainable cooking tips and tricks

Food is much more than simply unique flavours and a kaleidoscope of colours. Many aspects of human life are influenced by how we prepare food. World Food Day, which is commemorated on October 16, every year is an opportunity to reflect on the many aspects of food.

On this occasion, let’s have a look at some of the ways that cooking may be made more sustainable. A modest move may go a long way, whether it’s utilising leftover scraps for cooking or using seasonal foods. Here are some helpful hints for cooking in a sustainable manner:

1. Plan your meals

This will help you save time, energy and money. Plan your meals so you just buy and use the ingredients you require. Also, measure the components so that you don’t squander any of them due to a last-minute change of plans.

2. Cook in bulk

It might help you save money on cooking fuel. Most of us use a gas or electric microwave oven, to cook and heat food. You may conserve energy by preparing the food in bulk.

3. Reuse

All non-biodegradable and plastic utensils and components of the cooking process should be reused.

4. Regional ingredients

Make use of regional ingredients that may be found at your local market. You aren’t encouraging transportation emissions generated by food imports in this way.

5. Seasonal foods

Another step toward sustainable cooking is to use seasonal grains, fruits and vegetables. Seasonal crops don’t need to be grown in energy-intensive greenhouses and don’t have to be kept in cold storage. They are also less expensive.

6. Fresh raw materials over processed food

Processed foods have a longer manufacturing procedure. This process emits carbon dioxide, which contributes to global warming. Fresh food, on the other hand, is nutrient-dense and beneficial to the body, mind, and environment.

7. Recycle leftover

Food should not be thrown away. Make something tasty with leftover ingredients. Keep track of the perishable foods in your kitchen as well. In this manner, you can cut down on kitchen waste while still making the most of what nature has to offer.