2 Bihar workers shot dead in J&K, one injured

Kulgam: Three Bihar labourers were fired upon by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of civilian deaths in Kashmir to 11. The incident occured in Wanpoh area of Kulgam, and the Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces cordoned off the area.

‘Three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in Jammu and Kashmir) are identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All are residents of Bihar’, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) sources said. ‘Of the 11 people killed in the spate of attacks on civilians, five were from other states. This indicates that the terrorists want to drive people from other states out of Kashmir’, an official said.

Considering the situation, the police have launched a massive crackdown and detained about 900 people across the Union Territory for alleged links with militants. The security forces have also intensified anti-terrorist operations. Meanwhile, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said on Saturday, that at least 13 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, after an outbreak of targeted civilian killings in the Union Territory.