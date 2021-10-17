Ex-Army officer points out error in poster of Akshay’s ‘Gorkha’, actor replies

A retired Indian Army officer pointed out an error in the poster of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, ‘Gorkha’, and the actor pledged to maintain authenticity during production. Major Manik M Jolly, a former officer of the Gorkha Rifles, tweeted that the shape of the khukri (a type of machete) on the Gorkha poster was incorrect.

‘Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks,’ he wrote alongside a picture of a khukri.

In response, Akshay wrote, ‘Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated.’

Read also: Darwin’s microscope to be sold at auction

As announced on Friday, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gorkha’ will be based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, who lost his leg in a landmine explosion but overcame it to command a battalion and a brigade of the Indian Army. Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma will produce the film, which will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

In addition to ‘Gorkha’, Akshay has the films ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Atrangi Re’ on the way.