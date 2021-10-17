‘Extra-marital lovers’ commit suicide in J&K

Jammu: Two people who were separately married, allegedly committed suicide in a forest area on the outskirts of Jammu, by consuming some poisonous substances. Victims were identified as Vijay Kumar(36) and Jyoti Devi (33), residents of Tanda of Chakkarh province.

Police said that both victims were found in a semi-conscious state inside the Sole-Pangadi forest in Akhnoor area on Saturday night, and they were rushed to hospital. Kumar died during treatment at Akhnoor sub-district hospital, while Devi succumbed at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where she was referred for specialised treatment.

Quoting preliminary investigations, Police said they were having an affair despite being married to separate people, and have consumed some poisonous substance together to end their lives. They added that a case was registered and further investigations on the incident are underway.

