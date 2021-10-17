Fahadh, Darshana Rajendran’s ‘Irul’ to be remade in Hindi: Reports

In Bollywood, many South films are being remade.From Nani’s Telugu sports drama Jersey, which will be recreated in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor, to Ajay Devgn’s Naandhi remake and Shankar’s Anniyan remake, which will star Ranveer Singh. Now, the news media has heard about another South movie that is getting a Hindi version. The Malayalam film ‘Irul’ starring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran will soon be remade in Hindi.

The mystery thriller was directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin. ‘The makers feel that the story of Irul can appeal to a wider audience, and have decided to remake it in Hindi as well. They have approached Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the lead in the Hindi version. The conversation between Nawaz and the makers of Irul is at the nascent stage as of now, but they will take the discussions forward soon. Meanwhile, preliminary work on the Hindi script has already begun,’ says a source close to the project.

‘Irul’ was released in April 2021, and it’s filming had begun in September 2020. It was Fahadh Faasil’s second OTT release after ‘CU Soon’, and was shot over a month’s time. Naseef, Irul’s director, has previously worked on Bollywood films like ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Raees’, ‘Newton’ and ‘Tumbbad’.

In the meantime, Siddiqui has a diverse filmography ahead of him, including Kushan Nandy’s ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’, Sejal Shah’s untitled project, Sabbir Khan’s ‘Adbhut’, and Ahmed Khan’s ‘Heropanti 2’, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. ‘Heropanti 2’ recently wrapped up its London schedule.