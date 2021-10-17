IRCTC launches ‘Mata Vaishno Devi’ package: Know booking cost, itinerary

Srinagar: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched Vaishno Devi tour package for devotees and tourists. IRCTC will take passengers to the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi situated in Katra, Jammu.

Interested passengers can book the package from the official website of IRCTC. The package costs Rs 5795 per person. The special train will begin its journey from the New Delhi Railway Station. Passengers will be provided with accommodation at the hotel and also an opportunity for sightseeing. The package also includes travel insurance.

From Delhi, passengers will travel to Jammu in AC 3 tier train. On the second day, tourists will be taken from the Jammu station to Katra via a non-AC vehicle. After visiting the temple, passengers will be taken back to the hotel for a night stay. They will be taken back to Delhi from Jammu in AC 3 tier train.