It’s a soul touching film: Sara Ali Khan on Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’

Vicky Kaushal’s much-anticipated flick ‘Sardar Udham’ has created a lot of hype these days. The Shoojit Sircar directed film was released on digital platforms on October 16. The movie has been attracting a lot of attention since its debut.

Sardar Udham is the story of Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh atrocity in London by murdering General Dyer. Apart from Vicky, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in key roles.

Also Read: Sherlyn Chopra files police complaint against Kundra, Shilpa for fraud, mental harassment

Following the release of the film, numerous actors took to their social media handle to voice their reactions including Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend, Katrina Kaif.

Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram stories, Sara express her thoughts about the film and hailed Vicky for his outstanding performance. ‘An intensely honest, visually stunning and soul touching film by @shoojitsircar sir! Beautiful, gut wrenching and simply brilliant performance by @vickykaushal109. You truly are one of the finest actors we have.’

Earlier, Katrina Kaif also commented and praised the actor’s performance in the movie by saying ‘@vickykaushal09 is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking.’