Kannur man chose rocks in the sea to meditate, gets trapped in sea rage

Kannur: A young man from Kannur, who went to meditate on a rock in the sea, got trapped due to the sea rage, on Saturday. The incident took place at Thottada beach yesterday morning, when Rajesh, a native of Kizhunna, Edakkad got trapped on a rock in the sea.

Rajesh swam to a rock in the sea 200 meters away from the shore, where he chose to spend time meditating, without any disturbance. But as the waves gained strength, the locals informed the police that they saw huge waves crashing into the rock. The fire force from Kannur reached the place and officers asked Rajesh to return, but he refused.

Though he resisted being brought ashore, he was forcibly brought to land by locals and fire force.

Also read: All possible help will be provided to people affected by heavy rain, landslides in Kerala: Amit Shah