Lack of actions on climate change is irritating, says Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II complained about the lack of coordinated action being taken to address global warming, calling it ‘irritating,’ roughly two weeks before the United Kingdom is ready to host the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

During the opening of the Welsh parliament on Thursday, the queen was overheard saying that she still doesn’t ‘know who is coming’ to the conference.

The United Nations has cautioned that the next summit of world leaders and their delegates is the last best chance to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Extreme weather events will become more prevalent beyond that point, climate experts say, and drought and sea level rise will pose risks to future generations that were unfathomable to previous generations.

The queen isn’t the only monarch who has spoken out about the need to combat climate change. In a BBC interview on Wednesday, her grandson Prince William voiced disappointment that billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former Virgin Atlantic chief Richard Branson were more interested in space travel businesses than fixing the climate catastrophe.