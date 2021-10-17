Melbourne in Australia to lift world’s longest lockdowns

Melbourne: Melbourne, the capital city of Victoria state in Australia will lift the Covid-19 lockdown imposed in the city. Melbourne, home of 5 million people have been under lockdown for 262 days, or nine months from March 2020. This is the longest lockdown in the world, exceeding a 234-day lockdown in Buenos Aires.

The state government has decided to lift the restrictions in a phased manner as 70% of the residents are fully vaccinated. The state govt has given permission to reopen hospitality venues and some commercial establishments. Retail shops will be allowed to open by November 5 as the 80% of eligible population will be vaccinated.

On Sunday, Victoria reported 1,838 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths. Neighbouring New South Wales, which lifted last week a 100-day lockdown, reported 301 cases and 10 deaths. Meanwhile, Australian officials said that quarantine-free travel from New Zealand’s South Island will resume on Wednesday.