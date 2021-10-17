Mixed vaccine doses will be accepted from foreign passengers: US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States announced late Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travellers, giving Canadian and other tourists a boost.

Last Thursday, the CDC stated that it will accept any vaccination that has been approved by US regulators or the World Health Organization. ‘While the CDC does not suggest mixing vaccination types in a primary series,’ a CDC official stated, ‘we acknowledge that this is becoming more frequent in other nations and should be recognised for the interpretation of immunisation data.’

The new immunisation requirements for foreign citizens flying to the United States will take effect on Nov. 8 for visitors crossing land borders as well as international air travellers, according to the White House.