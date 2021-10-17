PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttrakhand for the second time on November 5 and will pay a visit to the Himalayan pilgrim village of Kedarnath. He will also lay the foundation for Rs 250 crore worth of Kedarpuri rehabilitation projects.

PM Modi has made numerous visits to Kedarnath, since becoming Prime Minister of the country in 2014. He has travelled extensively throughout the Himalayas and has practised meditation. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, he was unable to attend Kedarnath last year.

Prime Minister Modi had previously visited Rishikesh on his first visit to the state on October 7 to launch an oxygen plant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In a statement regarding the Prime Minister’s visit, State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that after offering prayer at Kedarnath, Modi will launch the Kedarpuri rebuilding project, which would include the rebuilt Samadhi of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

According to Chief Minister Dhami, the Prime Minister will also launch the second phase of the Rs 150 crore Kedarpuri restoration project. The main doors of Kedarnath are expected to close on November 6.