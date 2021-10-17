Three sisters dies after eating snacks; Shopkeeper detained in UP

Rae Bareli: Three girls aged 7, 8 and 5 died after they consumed puffed rice and ‘namkeen’ from a nearby shop in Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened in Mirza Inayatullapur Patti village in Rae Bareli district on Saturday, where Naveen Kumar Singh’s three daughters, Pari, Vidhi and Pihu, had bought the snacks and ate them.

All three girls allegedly started vomiting after they had the snacks, and the family took them to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared one girl dead, while two were sent to the district hospital. The other two girls died during their treatment. The bodies of the girls were sent for post-mortem.

After receiving information about the incident, a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) reached the village and took samples of the snacks consumed by the girls. The police have detained the shopkeeper and his two sons from whom the girls had purchased the snacks.