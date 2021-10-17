As part of its measures to combat COVID-19, Zimbabwe can prohibit susceptible government employees from reporting for duty on Monday.

Since March 2020, the southern state had documented 4,655 COVID-19-related deaths from 132,251 infections as of October 14.

Although the country was one of the nations in the continent to shoot against COVID-19, only 5 million individuals out of its fifteen million population are fully immunised.

The vaccination rate has delayed in recent weeks, as infections declined.

On September 14th President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office urged all the government staff to get immunised, giving them a month to comply. Unvaccinated civil servants barred from working in Zimbabwe.Those barred from work won’t get paid.

The Southern Rhodesia Congress of Trade Unions, the country’s main labour body, has gone to court to challenge the government’s obligatory vaccination drive, that has conjointly been adopted by some non-public businesses.