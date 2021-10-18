New Delhi: The nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ protest called by the protesting farmers on Monday, hits rail services across the country. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, had announced that during the ‘rail roko’ protest, all train traffic will be stopped from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.

The protest is conducted demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which his son was arrested, claiming to secure justice for the victims. Bahadurgarh Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Pawan Sharma said that, they have tightened the security arrangements, and BSF has been deployed as an additional measure.

Also read: Abusive tweets promoting communal hatred: TN BJP leader arrested

Farmers in Punjab and elsewhere were seen squatting on rail tracks as part of their protest. Railway officials said that four sections of the Ferozepur division were blocked by the protesters, and the Ferozepur-Fazilka section in Ferozepur city and the Ferozepur-Ludhiana section at Ajitwal in Moga were affected. Lucknow police said that they will take strict action towards the protesters, including the stringent National Security Act to be invoked against those trying to disrupt normalcy.