AIIMS Delhi skit allegedly mocking Ramayana goes viral; students apologise

The AIIMS Students’ Association on Sunday afternoon issued an apology after video recordings of a Ramleela play performed by MBBS students from the institute were shared on social media and were criticised for ‘mocking’ the Ramayana.

A group of MBBS students performed the skit in the AIIMS hostel on the occasion of Dussehra. The pupils were shown in the video recordings doing slapstick comedic versions of scenes from the Ramayana.

Following that, video excerpts have been spreading on social media with netizens, including the Twitter handle of RSS magazine Organiser, claiming that the performance mocks and insults the Ramayana.

‘A video clip of a Ramleela skit done by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of the skit which was not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in the future,’ the AIIMS Students’ Association said in a statement.