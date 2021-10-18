Banks to remain shut for 6 days this week

New Delhi: Banks will remain shut for six days this week in various states. As per the list of official bank holidays , banks throughout India will have 21 holidays this month with 6 holidays remaining.

Not all banks in the country will be closed for the entire 6-day period, as some holidays are regional holidays. So, banks in some regions or states will remain closed and in other states, banking operations will continue as usual.

Here is the list of bank holidays:

October 18 – Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat (Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand )

October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Tripura, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir)

October 23 – 4th Saturday

October 24 – Sunday

Apart from these days, banks will remain closed in Srinagar and Jammu on October 26 on the occasion of Accession Day. On 31 October, banks across the country will remain shut on account of it being a Sunday.