BJP leader arrested for tweeting ‘enmity’-promoting messages

Karyanaraman, a Tamil Nadu BJP working committee member, was arrested on Saturday by Chennai Police for cyber harassment involving ‘derogatory’ remarks on Twitter. Dr. Senthilkumar, a Member of Parliament from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu who belongs to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, filed a complaint against Kalyanaraman with advocate Maa Gopinath of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

In addition, the police received complaints about BJP leader Kalyanaraman, who was allegedly abusive in his tweets about former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi and actor-doctor Sharmilla. On the basis of these complaints, the police arrested him. The case has been filed against him under sections 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, and place of birth) and 505(2) (promoting enmity or ill will) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kalyanaraman has been arrested for remarks he made during a BJP election rally that was anti-Muslim and anti-Prophet Mohammed. In 2016, he was arrested for making similar comments.