BJP youth wing leader shot dead in West Bengal

Kolkata: BJP youth wing leader Mithun Ghosh was shot dead, allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. Mithun Ghosh was the district Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha North Dinajpur district.

Two bike-borne assailants fired at Mithun Ghosh who was standing outside his home in the Rajgram village at around 11 pm on Sunday. He was rushed to Raiganj medical college and hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendhu Adhikari accused that TMC is behind the killing. Trinamool Congress MLA Mosharraf Hossain said said that his party has nothing to do with the incident.