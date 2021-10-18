CBSE releases Term 1 Board exam date sheet

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released term 1 date sheets for board examination of classes 10, 12. Students can check from the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE has decided to conduct two-term board examinations this year. The 1st term will be on November-December, 2021 and the 2nd term will be on March-April, 2022. Examinations for Class 10 will be held from November 30 to December 11. Examinations for Class 12 will begin on December 1 and end on December 22.

Examinations will be conducted from 11.30 am. The duration of the examinations will be 90 minutes and only objective-type questions will be in examinations.

Know how to check Data Sheet:

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE- www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “CBSE 12th datesheet” OR “CBSE 10th datesheet” link

Step 3. Check the exam dates and other examination instructions carefully

Step 4. Download the date sheet and take the printout for future use.