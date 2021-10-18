Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures is trading at Rs 47,265 per 10 gram, higher by 0.11%. December silver futures is priced at Rs 63,371 per kilogram, up by 0.16%.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold is at Rs 35,440 per 8 gram, higher by Rs 80. One gram gold is at Rs 4430, up by Rs 10.

Also Read: An experience that took a lot out of me: Vicky Kaushal on ‘Sardar Udham’

In the international market, the spot gold price rose by 0.2% to $ 1,770.26 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $ 1,770.50.