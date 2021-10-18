Daily covid cases in UAE drop below 100.

On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates recorded a decline in daily cases of Covid-19, to a number below 100 for the first time since the outbreak began last year, as it prepares to host a massive international fair that is expected to draw millions of visitors.

The Ministry of Health recorded 99 new cases, down from over 4,000 each day in January. A total of 2120 people in the UAE died due to the pandemic.

The regional tourism and commercial centre has one of the highest immunisation rates in the world, despite the fact that masks are still required in public places.

According to the most recent official figures, 96 percent of the population of around 10 million people have received a single vaccine and 86 percent have been fully immunised

Daily coronavirus cases in other Gulf Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, have also dropped below 100.