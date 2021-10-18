Forex Market: Indian rupee slips marginally lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee dipped marginally lower against the US dollar, due to the strengthening of the American currency in the global market.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened firm against the US dollar. During trading it oscillated between a high of 75.26 and a low of 75.29 against the American currency. It settled at 75.28, lower by 2 paise against the US currency. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 75.26 against the US dollar. The Forex market was closed on Friday for Dussehra.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.17% at 94.09. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 681.60 crore.