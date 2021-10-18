India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain in these states till October 20

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu till October 20. The weather agency said that eastern parts of the country will witness heavy rainfall due to strong easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

As per the national weather agency, North 24Parganas, South 24Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, Purulia, Jhargam, West Midnapore, Bankura, West Bardhaman, East Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Aliporeduar, Coochbehar, North Dinajpore, South Dinajpore and Malda in West Bengal may get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms between October 18 to 20.

The coastal and adjoining districts of Odisha will continue to receive rainfall due to a low-pressure area over north Telangana and its neighbourhood.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in south Tamil Nadu for next two to three days. IMD has also predicted more rainfall from October 20 in Kerala, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.