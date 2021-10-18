Pilgrims denied entry to Sabarimala due to heavy rain predictions: Minister K Rajan

Pathanamthitta: Kerala Revenue minister K Rajan informed that devotees will not be allowed to enter Sabarimala for the rituals on the month of Thulam, as intense rains are predicted in the state from Wednesday. He further asked the pilgrims who are camping at Nilakkal to return, as the situation might get worse.

The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted that heavy rain will continue from October 20 to 24, in the state. He asserted that efforts are taken to rehabilitate people to safe places, and added that there will be no panic situation even though shutters of Kakki dam are raised. ‘Several fake news and reports keep circulating on social media to trigger panic among the people. Such posts should be avoided’, the minister said.

Over 2000 civilians are shifted to 83 relief camps in Pathanamthitta. The minister added that an NDRF team is also deployed for rescue operations in the district, and three boats and also airlift too are arranged.