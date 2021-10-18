Premiere date of ‘Dhamaka’ starring Kartik Aaryan announced

Mumbai: The premiere date of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Dhamaka’ was announced. The film will be released on November 19 on OTT platform Netflix.

Entertainment portal Spotboye reported that ‘Dhamaka’ has been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 135 crore to Netflix. This makes it the biggest ever Hindi film purchase for an OTT platform, exceeding Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi’ which was sold to Disney Hotstar plus in Rs 110 crore.

Kartik Aryan plays the lead role in the film directed by Ram Madhvani. The first official trailer of the film will be released on Tuesday. Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of the upcoming movie. Actor Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in the film.