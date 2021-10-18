Prince William’s Earthshot Environmental prize: India, Costa Rica and Milan among winners

On Sunday, Earthshot Prizes were announced, an environmental honour established by Prince William of the United Kingdom. India, Milan and Costa Rica were among the winners

The Earthshot Prize was inspired by former President of United States, John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’ mission to put a man on the moon in the 1960s. Prince William established the new yearly prizes to recognise efforts to safeguard the earth in the face of global warming and climate change.

The awards were intended to seek answers to the world’s most pressing environmental concerns through new technology or legislation, with one million pounds ($1.37 million) awarded to the winner in each of the five categories.

Takachar, an Indian startup, earned the ‘Clean our Air’ award for developing a portable machine that converts agricultural waste into fertiliser, preventing farmers from burning the agricultural waste and polluting the environment.

Milan received the ‘Build a Waste-Free World’ award for its food waste hubs, which recover food for distribution to people in need, while Costa Rica received the ‘Protect and Restore Nature’ award for citizen-led tree planting and ecosystem restoration programmes.