Well-known Bengali businessman and driver stabbed to death in Kolkota

Kolkata: Prominent Bengali businessman Subir Chaki (61), the Managing Director of Kilburn Engineering, and his driver Rabin Mondal (65),were found murdered in Gariahat locality of South Kolkata. The bodies of the businessman and his driver were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back, at an ancestral building owned by Chaki, on Sunday night.

The body of Chaki was found in a pool of blood on the second floor, while his driver’s body was recovered from the first floor of the building on Kakulia Road. Police said that a case for murder has been registered and investigation is underway.

The family members and neighbours of the deceased informed Police that Chaki, who had bought an apartment in New Town, where he lived with his wife and mother, wanted to sell off the property. He was also in touch with some prospective buyers. Chaki went to his ancestral house on Sunday evening in a luxury car with his driver.

As his family members in New Town could not contact him till Sunday night, they reported the matter to police. A police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies on separate floors. The incident triggered shock in the quiet and posh neighbourhood, where crowds gathered in front of the building after the news of the murder spread. The ground floor of the property has been rented out to a private firm. Chaki’s son lives in London and married daughter in Bengaluru.