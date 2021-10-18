SRK’s little fans support him, hold ‘stay strong King’ poster

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are going through a difficult time as their son, Aryan Khan wallows in Arthur Road prison. Since his arrest on October 3, SRK’s fans and followers have gone great lengths to demonstrate their support for him and his family. Even small children have shown their support for their king Khan.

Hashtag #WeStandWithSRK is trending on Twitter after the 23-year-old’s detention in a drug case. Among others, little fans of SRK have been showing their support for him and urging him to stay strong. While one little girl holds a banner that said ‘We are with you, King. Stay strong, King Khan and family,’ another wore the shirt of SRK’s cricket team, the Kolkata Knight Riders and attempted to mimic his characteristic stance.

Love you @iamsrk A Little girl support with King pic.twitter.com/kisDuK15xO — Sandip Srkian Banerjee/PATHAAN UNIVERSE ? (@SandipB28369874) October 17, 2021

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan from Kerala and Kolkata recently gathered in Kolkata to show their support for the superstar and his son. They also shared a group picture on SRK Kerala FC’s official Twitter account. Take a look:

Extending our sincere love & support to @iamsrk & family on this hard times. We hope things will get better soon @iamsrk @gaurikhan More love from team @SRKKeralaFC ?#WeStandWithSRK#JusticeForAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/d6rHC5SpTP — SRK Kerala FC (@SRKKeralaFC) October 17, 2021

Earlier, supporters also gathered outside SRK’s Mannat residence in Mumbai with posters saying ‘Take care King,’ among others.