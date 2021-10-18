State government announces reopening date of schools for classes 1 to 5

Bangalore: The Karnataka government announced that schools will reopen for classes 1 to 5 from October 25. Higher education institutions and schools for classes 6-12 had already opened in the state. The decision was taken as the daily number of Covid-19 cases sharply declined in the state. All schools must strictly follow the Covid-19 safety protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

Only fully vaccinated teachers and other staff will be allowed in schools. Parents’ consent is mandatory to attend the physical classes. Only 50% students will be allowed in a classroom. Schools must provide hand sanitizers and also follow the physical distancing of one-meter.

The government has also allowed the Swimming pools to be operational in the state. It also eased the restrictions imposed at the airports for international passengers.