Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty hits all-time high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices hit all-time high on Monday. BSE Sensex settled 61,766, higher by 459 points or 0.74%. NSE Nifty ended 138 points or 0.76% up at 18,477.

BSE Midcap index gained 0.9% and BSE smallcap index gained 0.6%. The market breadth of BSE was strong as 1,822 shared advanced and 1,627 declined. The markets were shut on Friday on account of the Dussehra festival.

The market capitalization of Reliance Industries crossed Rs 18.50 lakh crore as the share value reached at Rs 2705, up 0.22%. The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra. The top losers in the market were HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints.