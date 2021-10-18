Teaser of Emraan Hashmi’s horror film ‘Dybbuk – The Curse Is Real’ released

Mumbai: The teaser of horror-thriller ‘Dybbuk – The Curse Is Real’ is out . The film has Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles. The film directed by Jay K is the remake of a Malayalam film ‘Ezra’ released in 2017.

The film also features actor Manav Kaul in a pivotal role. The movie is jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series. The music is composed by Clinton Cerejo.

Also Read: SRK’s little fans support him, hold ‘stay strong King’ poster

The film marks the digital debut of Emraan Hashmi and is all set to be released on October 29, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.