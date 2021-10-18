UK funds nuclear power station under the net zero drive.

According to The Telegraph, the UK government will announce plans to fund a new nuclear power plant before the 2024 election as part of its Net Zero agenda.

A spokesperson for the government said that in the next few years, they hoped to approve at least one more large-scale nuclear project to increase energy security and create thousands of jobs.

The recent European energy crisis and UK fuel shortage have highlighted the drawbacks of its over dependence on non – renewable energy, prompting London to shift to clean, renewable energy sources.

According to The Telegraph, which cited government insiders, the Sizewell C site, a nuclear power station being sponsored by EDF Energy for Suffolk, eastern England, will be the top selection for financing.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated earlier this month that the United Kingdom aims to produce ‘clean power’ by the year of 2035 as part of its objective of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.