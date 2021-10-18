Union Minister calls for reconsidering India- Pak T20 match; accuses Congress of political double standards

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh called for reconsidering the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held on Ocober 24, due to the tensions in the relationship between the nations.

‘I think the match should be reconsidered since the relations between India and Pakistan aren’t good,’ Singh responded to a query if India-Pakistan match should even be held in the midst of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 11 civilians were killed in recent terrorist attacks that occurred in the Union Territory.

Punjab Minister Pargat Singh has also demanded for the cancellation of the match, noting that we should avoid anything that might contribute towards further souring the relationship between the two nations. The bilateral cricket ties between the nations have been currently suspended due to the heightened diplomatic tensions between the countries. The two teams only meet on the cricket field either at the global or continental events, the last of which was held at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

The Union Minister accused that Congress is keeping ‘double standards’ in politics, as its leaders visit Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people lost their lives in violence, while they are silent on crimes happening in Rajasthan. ‘Congress is doing politics of double standards. In Rajasthan, people from the reserved community are being killed and women are being raped. The Chief Minister is sitting at his residence… But they go in Lakhimpur and do ‘nautanki’ (theatrics). This is the politics of creating confusion,’ Minister accused.