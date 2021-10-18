Video: Samantha’s early morning heavy lifting will wipe away your Monday blues

Samantha Akkineni is one of those actresses who can ace anything and everywhere, whether it’s lifting weights in the gym or slaying diva-like outfits. Samantha’s latest tough exercise video will give you the push you need to get to the gym on Monday morning. We’re absolutely taking notes from the actress’s morning hard exercise routine, which she revealed in a video on Instagram.

Sharing the post, the actress also stated that she is doing it because she is afraid of her fitness teacher, otherwise, she would never lift such large weights that are the size of her entire body.

See the video here: Samantha’s early morning heavy lifting will wipe away your Monday blues

The actress has tried everything from aerial yoga to gymnastics to meditation, parkour, and weightlifting. On the work front, Samantha has finished filming for Gunasekhar’s mythological film Shaakuntalam and another Tamil flick Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She also announced two new bilingual films on Dussehra, one with Harish and Hari Shankar, and the other with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan.