40% tickets in UP Assembly polls to be given to women: Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: Months ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, the Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that 40% of total election tickets to be given to women in the state. Priyanka Gandhi, who is the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, and in charge of Uttar Pradesh said that the decision was taken to ensure women in the state are safe.

‘The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion. I have taken this decision for women’s empowerment. There is no other political motive, agenda behind this decision’, she said, addressing a press conference.

She also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government in the state over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, saying that those who mow down people in the state are unfortunately being protected by the Centre and those who get killed and mowed down, plead for justice. ‘We all saw what happened in Hathras, Lakhimpur. What do you expect from such a BJP government?’ she asked.

In the 2017 UP Assembly polls, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) won 47 seats and BSP won 19 seats, while Congress could manage to secure only seven seats.