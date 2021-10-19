Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week

New Delhi: Banks will remain shut for five days this week in various states. As per the list of official bank holidays, banks throughout India will have 21 holidays this month with 5 holidays remaining.

Not all banks in the country will be closed for the entire 5-day period, as some holidays are regional holidays. So, banks in some regions or states will remain closed and in other states, banking operations will continue as usual.

Check the full list of bank holidays in October:

1) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

2) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

3) October 23 – 4th Saturday

4) October 24 – Sunday

5) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

6) October 31 – Sunday