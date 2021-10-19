Commodity Market: Gold price rises marginally

Mumbai: The price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.06% to Rs 47,319 for 10 grams. December silver futures were up 0.52%to Rs 63,596 a kilogram. The price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market is at Rs 48,070.

Also Read; Sensex crosses 62,000, market capitalization of IRCTC crosses Rs 1 trillion

In the international market, the price of spot gold gained by 0.26% to $ 1816.7 per ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the last 30 days. Among the other precious metals, silver plunged 0.06% to $ 25.2 per ounce and platinum rose 0.05% to $ 1078.0 per ounce.