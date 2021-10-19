Covid-19 Update: India reports lowest daily rise in 231 days

New Delhi: India has reported the lowest single day rise Covid-19 cases. The number of active cases has declined to lowest in 227 days. This was informed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, 13,058 new Covid-19 cases were reported. This is the lowest in the last 231 days. At present, there are 1,83,118 active cases and it accounts for 0.54% of the total cases.

164 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,52,454. 19,470 recoveries were also reported taking the overall recoveries to 3,34,58,801. India’s recovery rate has now improved to 98.14% and is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Kerala continues to be the worst hit state in the country by the pandemic. The state reported 6,676 new infections and 60 deaths. The state currently has 83,184 active coronavirus cases.

#Unite2FightCorona ?? Over 59.31 Cr COVID Tests conducted so far. ?? Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 1.36%. ?? Daily Positivity Rate at 1.11%; less than 3% for 50 consecutive days. pic.twitter.com/B0zOIJ0zhi — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 19, 2021

In the last 24 hours, more than 87 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country. The vaccination coverage has crossed 99 crores.