Denmark Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enters second round

Copenhagen: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu entered the second round of the Denmark Open. Sindhu defeated Neslihan Yigit of Turkey by 21-12, 21-10 in a match that lasted for 30 minutes.

Another Indian player Srikanth Kidambi defeated compatriot B Sai Praneeth in straight sets in the men’s singles 1st round by 21-14, 21-11 in just 30 minutes. This was also 3rd consecutive win for Srikanth against Sai Praneeth. With this win, Kidambi has now moved into round-of-16 in the World Tour Super 1000 event in Denmark.

Earlier in the day, India men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced to the next round by defeating Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood of England by 23-21, 21-15.