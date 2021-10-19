Integrated Transportation Center in Abu Dhabi announces important decision

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transportation Center (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has said that drivers will receive parking violation fines via SMS. The new system will come into effect from October 24.

Inspectors will issue public parking tickets related to violations and send them electronically. E-tickets will appear as text messages with all the necessary details pertaining to the violation.

The authority urged all residents to make sure that their contact information contains a valid phone number so that they receive any public parking violations notification. Drivers will benefit to avail of a 25% discount in case the e-ticket fine has been paid within 30 days of issuance.