Lebanon’s breath-taking Roman ruins empty of tourists.

The breath-taking Baalbek ruins in Lebanon were once a must-see attraction for thousands of tourists from all over the globe where tourists are almost non-existent now.

The global health crisis, compounded with Lebanon’s grave economic crisis, is throwing a heavy toll over the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Lebanon has been suffering from one of the world’s most severe economic recessions.

In 2019, the country’s financial collapse was caused by corruption and mishandling of funds meant to reconstruct the country following a long civil war. This resulted in the loss of lights at this historic monument.

With nearly three-quarters of the people living in poverty, restoration of tourism will be a tremendous task for the administration.