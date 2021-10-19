MP Babul Supriyo submits resignation; thanks BJP for his political career

New Delhi: Former BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo formally submitted his resignation as a BJP MP to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. The resignation comes a month after he quit the party to join the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Supriyo thanked the BJP leadership for his political career, and the confidence they had shown in him.

‘My heart is heavy as I had begun my political career with the BJP. I thank the PM, party chief, and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself’, Supriyo said, after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Babul Supriyo had resigned as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in August, following the Union Cabinet reshuffle. After this, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and other Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, adding that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was ‘affecting the party’.

Later on September 18, he singer-turned-politician, who had announced that he was leaving politics and would also resign as an MP, joined Trinamool Congress claiming that he was coming back for a bigger opportunity to serve Bengal. On October 1, Supriyo shared a letter he wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an appointment to meet him for an urgent matter, after which he announced his resignation as Member of Parliament.