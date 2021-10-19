New rules for parties, gatherings announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) issued new rules for organizing parties, weddings, funerals and other gatherings at home. The authority has capped the capacity at 80% and the total attendance must not exceed 60 people. This is in addition to a maximum of 10 people to provide hospitality services during the events.

Only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend the events and also produce a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of the event.

Also Read: Little boy getting emotional as he gets a new ‘puppy gift’; watch viral video

The organizers must also provide temperature checks at entry points and the event venues must be continuously sanitized and disinfected. Facemasks are mandatory and handshakes and hugs are banned.