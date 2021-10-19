‘Nothing to learn from RSS Shakha, these people watch blue films in Assembly’: Kumaraswamy lashes out at RSS

Vijayapura: JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at RSS, saying that he has nothing to learn from the RSS ‘Shakha’ as he alleged that people who had been trained there have indulged in watching “blue film” at the legislative Assembly when the session was on. Former CM was responding to state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s recent invitation to him to visit an RSS Shakha and learn about the activities of the Sangh.

‘I don’t want their (RSS) companionship. Haven’t we seen what was taught in RSS Shakha? How to behave in the Vidhana Soudha, watching blue films when the Assembly session was on. Isn’t such a thing taught to them (BJP) at RSS Shakha? Do I have to go there (to RSS shakha) to learn this?’ Kumaraswamy asked while speaking to reporters on the side-lines of the by-poll campaign. ‘I don’t want their Shakha. Whatever I have learned from the Shakha, the Shakha of the poor is enough. I have nothing to learn from theirs (RSS Shakha)’, he added.

HD Kumaraswamy was referring to an incident in 2012, when three ministers were caught on camera as they allegedly watched pornography on their mobile phones in the state Assembly during its proceedings. The issue had caused huge embarrassment to the then BJP government, and the three ministers were forced to resign after the incident.