Qatar Cabinet reshuffled by Amir

Doha: Qatar Amir has reshuffled the cabinet in the country. His Highness Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued the Amiri Order No. 4 of 2021 for this on Tuesday.

The new ministers took oath at the Amiri Diwan. The ceremony was attended by H.H. Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani,H.E. Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

The New list of Council of Ministers:

1) Minister of Finance: HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari

2) Minister of Transport: HE Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti

3) Minister of Sports and Youth: HE Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali

4) Minister of Municipality: HE Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie

5) Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs: HE Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanem

6) Minister of Commerce and Industry: HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al-Thani

7) Minister of Education and Higher Education: HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi

8) Minister of Culture: HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani

9) Minister of Environment and Climate Change: HE Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al-Thani

10) Minister of Labor: H E Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Smaikh Al Marri

11) Minister of Communications and Information Technology: HE Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai

12) Minister of Social Development and Family: HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad

13) Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, A member of the Council of Ministers: HE Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Yousef Al Sulaiti