Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announces revised timings

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced free parking in Dubai on October 21, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The deicision will be not applicable for the multi-level parking terminals.

RTA has also announced that services timing swill be revised for ustomer happiness centres, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles) on Thursday.

Service centers:

Service provider centers and customer happiness centers will be closed on Thursday. Service provider centers will resume duty on October 23, customer happiness centers will resume duty on October 24. The Smart Customer Happiness Centers at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara, Al Kafaf, Al Tawar, and RTA Head Office will continue to offer services as usual.

Dubai Metro, Tram:

The service will run on both the Red and Green Lines from 5am to 1am, while the Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am to 1am.

Bus services:

The Expo2020 Free Bus Rider service from Dubai and other emirates will continue to operate per usual.

The schedule of public buses will be as follows: Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, from 4.50am to 1.22am (of the following day), and Al-Ghubaiba Station from 4.13am to 12.57am (of the following day).

At Sub-stations, including Satwa Station, the service will run from 4.57am to 11pm — except for Route C01, which will be operating around the clock.

Al-Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 4.50am to 12.04am (of the following day), Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.30am to 11.30pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 12.15am (of the following day).

The Metro Link Bus Service at Centre Point, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be running during the holiday from 5am to 2.15am (of the following day).

Inter-city bus

Sub Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, from 6.40am to 10.20pm, Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15am (of the following day), Etisalat Metro Station from 6am to 9pm, Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.30am to 10.35pm, and Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30pm. The timing of External Stations will be as follows: Al Jubail Station at Sharjah from 5.30am to 11.15pm, and Ajman Station from 4.30am to 11pm.

Marine transport:

The Water Bus will operate at Dubai Marina BM1, Marina Mall, and Marina Walk stations from 12pm (noon) up to 12am (midnight). At Marina Promenade, Marina Mall, Marina Terrace, and Marina Walk stations, the service will be running from 2pm to 10.45pm.

The Ferry will run service during the holiday on the line Al Ghubaiba- Dubai Water Canal- Marina Mall FR1 at 1pm and 6pm. The Ferry tourist service will run from Al Ghubaiba FR3 at 4.30pm, and the tourist service from Marina FR4 will run at 11.30am and 4.30pm. The Water Taxi will operate on demand from 12pm (noon) to 8pm (clients need to make a prior booking).