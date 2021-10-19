Royal Enfield to launch its Hunter 350 soon: Check features

Mumbai: India’s most popular bike makers Royal Enfield will soon launch its Hunter 350. The company which has 90% market share in the 350-cc motorbike segment is introducing the new bike as a challenge to Honda H’Ness CB350 and Yezdi Roadking.

The new bike will be powered by a 350cc single cylinder engine generating 20.2bhp power and 27Nm peak torque. The bike will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It also features telescopic forks, circular headlamps, round view mirrors and tear drop fuel tank.

As per reports, the price of the bike may be at around Rs 1.7 lakh.

